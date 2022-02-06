The Travis Mills Foundation's Veteran Family Retreat is getting a new health and wellness center on it's main campus.
"The wellness center will allow us to have sort of open indoor space, which we don't have right now. So the current building feels really small in the winter, when everybody wants to be inside, instead of outside. So we're really excited with the opportunity of what it will allow us to do," said Kelly Roseberry, the chief operating officer of the foundation.
She recently gave a behind-the-scenes tour on their Facebook page.
"There will be an indoor pool in that building, so our participants will have access to water activities year round. Cause, as you can see, and imagine, I mean we do ice fishing on the lake in the winter. So there's obviously no water activities happening for a good portion of the year," Roseberry said.
The center will also have an industrial laundry room and a gym with every day equipment vets can use when they get back home.
Construction started last September after COVID-19 delayed it for a year.
"Certainly prices have changed of things, several quotes have gone up, the price of the building has gone up. A few things here and there have come down, and at this point, we're waiting on some supply chain things. So like the trusses were a little bit delayed in being put up," Roseberry said.
The foundation recently held a donation drive for gym equipment, they surpassed their goal by nearly $15,000. The extra funds will go toward wish list items and pool equipment.
"Rehab is a lifelong process. And the veteran that is injured is not the only one that's going through it. And so, being able to bring the whole family is something that's really important to us. Because at the end of the day when the doors are closed to everyone else, whoever's there with you is your support system. And so we wanna make sure that they have a good week too," Roseberry said.
The plan is to open the new center this summer.
