Travis Mills gives back with retreat for wounded veterans

David Custer sits with Travis Mills at his Maine retreat. (Source: WNEM)

The Travis Mills Foundation is expanding its veterans' retreat in Maine.

Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, Vassar native, created the retreat to give back to those who have served this country.

The retreat's original goal was to host recalibrated veterans and their families for 12 weeks of the year (about 96 families), the foundation said.

Now the retreat is expanding into phase two and they say they will eventually be able to accommodate more than four times that number.

It's all thanks to donors, including a lottery winner who donated $500,000 to the foundation.

Plans include a dramatic expansion of the facility, a new program that goes beyond the week-long retreat, and a new focus on vets with PTSD, the foundation said.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.