The Travis Mills Foundation is expanding its veterans' retreat in Maine.
Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, Vassar native, created the retreat to give back to those who have served this country.
The retreat's original goal was to host recalibrated veterans and their families for 12 weeks of the year (about 96 families), the foundation said.
Now the retreat is expanding into phase two and they say they will eventually be able to accommodate more than four times that number.
It's all thanks to donors, including a lottery winner who donated $500,000 to the foundation.
Plans include a dramatic expansion of the facility, a new program that goes beyond the week-long retreat, and a new focus on vets with PTSD, the foundation said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.