About a million dollars’ worth of gold and jewelry are up for grabs!
The pandemic is forcing Johnny and Amy Perri to close their family jewelry store in Washington Township, Michigan.
So, they decided to make a real-life treasure hunt with most of the store’s inventory. They buried stashes of vintage engagement rings, precious coins, and gold and silver.
The treasures are hidden all across Michigan, each worth around $4,000.
"We had the time of our life burying everything. It was awesome man," said Johnny Perri.
Each treasure has a GPS tracker for monitoring.
Clues will cost you $49, and the real-life treasure hunt starts August 1.
For more information, head to johnnystreasurequest.com.
