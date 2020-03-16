Genesee County homeowners at risk of losing their home due to unpaid property taxes may see some relief.
The Genesee County Treasurer announced Monday she won’t allow residents to lose their homes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want everyone in Genesee County to focus their attention on staying healthy and preventing the spread of this virus, not on whether or not they could lose their home," Treasurer Deb Cherry said.
The County Administrative Building will be closed starting Monday night, but Cherry said her office will still be performing essential functions.
Cherry said homeowners facing hardship because of coronavirus will not be foreclosed on this year and their home will be pulled from the foreclosure process.
Cherry, the Genesee County Board of Commissioners with the Michigan Association of County Treasurers, will be petitioning the governor to extend the deadline from March 31, 2020 to not earlier than May 13, 2020 for parcels owing taxes from 2017 and before.
If full payment isn’t an option, payment plans are available.
Anyone with questions is asked to email the treasurer at treasurers-webgroup@co.genesee.mi.us
