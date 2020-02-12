An industrial site in suburban Detroit where a bright green goo seeped through a concrete barrier onto an area freeway is subject to forfeiture due to non-payment of property taxes.
The Oakland County treasurer's office says five properties tied to Electro-Plating Services Inc. in Madison Heights owes a total of more than $30,000 in taxes, interest and fees from 2017 and 2018.
A letter has been sent to Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
The leak was noticed late last year along Interstate 696.
The company was shut down in 2016 for mismanagement of industrial waste.
Owner Gary Sayers is serving a year in federal prison for illegally storing hazardous waste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.