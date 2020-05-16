The Michigan Department of Treasury issued a notice that provides business taxpayers additional time to pay their Sales, Use, and Withholding (SUW) taxes.
The department said business taxpayers who were scheduled to make SUW tax payments due in March, April, and May, including quarterly filers, can postpone filing requirements until June 20, 2020. They said they will waive penalties and interest on those deferred payments.
“We have carefully listened to the concerns of our business partners,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Moving the sales, use, and withholding tax deadline until June and providing other repayment options will help taxpayers navigate their way through this crisis.”
The state Treasury Department said it will provide more information in the future for business taxpayers who desire additional repayment options.
Business taxpayers are encouraged to file SUW tax returns and pay taxes owed as of the original due date if able to do so. Discounts will still be applied if payments are received on time.
The department said the waiver is not available for accelerated sales, use, or withholding tax filers.
Businesses with questions should inquire through self-service options using Michigan Treasury Online or go to www.michigan.gov/askSUW.
To learn more about Michigan’s taxes, click here or follow the state Treasury Department on Twitter at @MITreasury.
