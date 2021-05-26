Taxpayers from Michigan who missed the May 17 state induvial income tax filing deadline can file a late return, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
“Taxpayers who missed last week’s individual income tax filing deadline have options,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “If you have an outstanding tax debt and cannot make full payment, we will work with you on payment options. Our goal is to help taxpayers limit interest charges and late payment penalties.”
The treasury is recommending past due tax filers to consider:
- Filing a return to avoid interest and penalties. File past due returns and pay now to limit interest charges and late payment penalties. Failure to pay could affect a taxpayer’s credit score and the ability to obtain loans.
- Paying as much tax as possible. If taxpayers owe outstanding taxes and can’t pay in full, they should pay as much as they can when they file their tax returns. Payments can be made using Michigan’s e-Payments service. When mailing checks, carefully follow tax form instructions. Treasury will work with taxpayers who cannot pay the full amount of tax they owe.
- Filing a return to claim an outstanding refund. Taxpayer's risk losing their state income tax refund if they don’t file a return within four years from the due date of the original return. Go to michigan.gov/mifastfile to learn more about e-filing.
Residents who receive a final tax bill and cannot pay the entire amount owed can:
- Making monthly payments through an installment agreement. For Installment Agreements lasting for 48 months or less, taxpayers must complete, sign and return the Installment Agreement (Form 990). The agreement requires a proposed payment amount that will be reviewed for approval by Treasury.
- Filing an Offer in Compromise application. An Offer in Compromise is a request by a taxpayer for the Michigan Department of Treasury to compromise an assessed tax liability for less than the full amount. For more information or an application, visit michigan.gov/oic.
- Requesting a penalty waiver. Penalty may be waived on an assessment if a taxpayer can show reasonable cause for their failure to pay on time. Reasonable cause includes serious illness, a fire or natural disaster, or criminal acts against you. Documentation should be submitted to substantiate the reason for a penalty waiver request.
The last three options should be filed separately from the state income tax return.
