The Michigan Department of Treasury is warning residents with past-due tax debts about a collections scam making the rounds through the U.S. Postal Service.
Taxpayers receive a letter about an overdue tax bill, asking them to immediately contact a toll-free number to resolve an outstanding state tax debt, the Department of Treasury said.
The letter also threatens to seize a taxpayer’s assets, including property and social security benefits, if the debt is not settled, the department said.
“This is a tricky scam that has been reported throughout the state,” Deputy State Treasurer Ann Good said. “Taxpayers have rights. If you have questions about an outstanding state tax debt, please contact us through a verified number so we can talk about options.”
The department said the letter uses specific personal facts to make it appear credible.
If you receive a letter from a scammer or have questions about your state debts, call the Treasury’s Collections Service Center at 517-636-5265.
