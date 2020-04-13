The U.S. Department of Treasury and IRS will launch an app this week that allows taxpayers to track the status of their stimulus check.
The "Get My Payment" app, which is free, will also allow taxpayers who filed their tax return in 2018 or 2019 to submit their direct deposit information.
That will speed up the process of receiving your stimulus check, instead of waiting for a check in the mail.
The app will be available at IRS.gov.
To track the status of your payment, you will need to enter your Social Security number, date of birth, and mailing address into the app.
