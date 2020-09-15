The Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding qualified homeowners or renters that they have two weeks left to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit.
According to the department, all applications must be received by Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The credit helps cover utility expenses.
The department said the credit is designed to aid senior citizens, low income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, and disabled veterans.
“If you’re eligible for the Home Heating Credit and haven’t yet applied, please submit your application today,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This beneficial tax credit is a way for the state of Michigan to provide some financial assistance for heating expenses, especially as winter approaches.”
To find out how to apply for the home heating credit, click here.
