If you still need to file your taxes, make sure to check if you’re eligible for the state’s earned income tax credit (EITC).
Thousands of Michiganders are eligible for both the federal and state EITCs but do not claim them each year, according to estimates from the state treasury department.
Those eligible must meet certain requirements and file a federal income tax return, even if no tax is owed or filing a return is not necessary.
The state of Michigan will provide a 6 percent supplemental EITC when taxpayers file their state income tax returns, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
“The earned income tax credit is a very important tax credit that all eligible Michiganders should seek out,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “The extra income this tax credit provides can be really helpful to working, low to moderate-income families. Please don’t hesitate to seek out assistance so you can claim it on both your federal and state individual income tax returns.”
The amount a taxpayer will receive will depend on income, filing status, and the number of qualifying children claimed as dependents on the taxpayer’s federal income tax return.
During the 2019 tax year, approximately 738,000 claimants received the Michigan EITC, totaling close to $110.6 million with an average credit amount of $150.
