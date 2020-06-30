The Michigan Department of Treasury is asking Michiganders to ignore and delete text messages coming from an unknown source that boasts about reuniting individuals with their unclaimed property.
Officials said the state Treasury Department has received reports about text messages going out to the public stating that individuals have unclaimed property at random dollar amounts.
The text message asks the recipient to click on a link to claim their property, resembling a phishing scam.
“Please do not interact with or respond to these texts,” said Deputy State Treasurer Ann Good. “These messages are not affiliated with the state Treasury Department and could be a scam. If you have questions about unclaimed property, visit our website or contact us directly.”
The state Treasury Department is the custodian of millions of dollars in lost or forgotten assets from dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes, and stock certificates.
According to officials, in the last five years, more than $400 million has been paid to claimants.
Individuals can search for unclaimed property on the Michigan Unclaimed Property website at www.michigan.gov/unclaimedproperty. They can also call 517-636-5320 between 9 a.m. and noon o Mondays and Fridays and between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday.
