A man charged in a shooting at a 4th of July gathering in 2019 has been acquitted of all charges.
After spending more than a year and a half tied to a tether, Trevor Payne walked away as a free man.
"Massive feelings of relief, really all I can say. There wasn't a dry eye in the building," Trevor Payne said.
A jury found the 22-year-old not guilty on all the 12 counts he was charged with following a shooting more than a year and a half ago.
"I just grabbed my attorney's hand as hard as I could," Trevor Payne said.
His story was that he was acting in self-defense of his coworker who he says was being domestically abused.
"His story had never changed for 19 months," Jamie Payne said.
Payne bonded out six days following his arrest but has been on a GPS tether for all 19 months. For all that time, his future was uncertain.
"Life can change in a blink of an eye," Trevor Payne said.
"It's just become our life, unfortunately,” Jamie Payne said. We didn't realize, until we got this not guilty verdict and the truth was out there, how much it had burdened us."
His father started a Facebook group in the early days of the case. Since then it has gained over 2500 members.
The group has inspired Payne, to pay it forward.
"It would be selfish of me to stop and to not continue with the next Trevor Payne,” He said. “There's always going to be somebody in my position, whether it's a victim, or a defendant, or a client of any kind that's going to need financial help, emotional help, an army of support."
Payne and his father plan on continuing to be advocates against domestic violence. He said his case could pave the way for other victims.
"This is a monumental case as far as how far a person is legally allowed to go to defend their life or the life of another," Trevor Payne said.
