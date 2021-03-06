Vaccinating folks can be quite the task.
“Trying to vaccinate folks in a pandemic is a whole different level,” said Karl Rishe, Vice President of Student Educational Services at Delta College.
But that’s exactly what Delta College, the Michigan National Guard and the tri-counties’ separate health departments are doing.
“Providing 3,000 COVID vaccines to individuals here in the tri-county region,” said Joel Strasz, Bay County Health Officer.
That’s 1,500 people a day and a 1,000-vaccine allotment for Saginaw, Bay, and Midland county residents.
“We think of ourselves as the community’s college,” Rishe said. “When the opportunity presented itself to serve in this capacity, we wanted to make sure we stepped up and we were able to serve all three of our counties.”
“Currently, we have 95 soldiers here,” said Capt. Jacob Burt with the national guard.
The clinic has eight tents with 24 vaccine stations through the drive thru. The partnerships here help move those residents through. Each car spends about 2-minutes in line getting their vaccine, but health departments are seeing a trend in inoculations
“What we’re finding out throughout the state is we’re getting through those lists more and more each day,” Strasz said.
That could be good news for others waiting anxiously for their vaccine. And those who have gotten their shots already, all is good in the world.
“We enjoy doing this and really enjoy seeing the people come through and just the expressions on their face, they seem really happy once they’re able to get this vaccine,” Burt said.
“They’re just happy that it’s happening in our community,” Rishe said.
Delta College says because of COVID, their nursing students haven't been able to get their hours in at the hospital. This clinic is a good way to get those hours and serve the community. The clinic runs again tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but is by appointment only.
