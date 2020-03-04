IMAGE: Kyle Browne

Kyle Browne is charged with embezzlement of more than $200 but less than $1,000 from a non-profit or charitable organization.

The assistant chief of the Tri-Township Fire Department is charged after funds went missing that were raised in memory of a local firefighter.

Kyle Browne is charged with embezzlement of more than $200 but less than $1,000 from a non-profit or charitable organization, according to Saginaw County Prosecutor Andrew Hoag.

Michigan State Police were asked to investigate missing funding from the Tri-Township Fire Department last year.

The money was raised for cancer research in Deward Beeler's name. He passed away in 2018.

