The assistant chief of the Tri-Township Fire Department is charged after funds went missing that were raised in memory of a local firefighter.
Kyle Browne is charged with embezzlement of more than $200 but less than $1,000 from a non-profit or charitable organization, according to Saginaw County Prosecutor Andrew Hoag.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
Michigan State Police were asked to investigate missing funding from the Tri-Township Fire Department last year.
READ MORE: Police investigating missing funds from fire department
The money was raised for cancer research in Deward Beeler's name. He passed away in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.