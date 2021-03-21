The Tri-Township Fire District has issued a burn ban in Brant, Swan Creek, St. Charles Twp., and everything south of Nelson Road in Fremont Twp.
A burn ban was placed in these areas because of extremely dry conditions. According to the Tri-Township Fire District all permits that were called have been revoked.
