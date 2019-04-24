Jacquelyne Tyson is charged with fatally shooting two female employees at Grand Oaks Apartments in Grand Blanc back in July of 2016.
Those victims were Lyric Work and Tamara Johnson.
Work was seven months pregnant when she was shot. Her child miraculously survived the attack.
Today in court, Grand Blanc police officer Robert Nelson described an encounter he had with Tyson weeks prior to the shooting.
He said that when he pulled up to the Grand Oaks leasing office, there was a woman standing outside, she had a bag in her hand and a surgical mask over her face.
Miller says the woman, Jacquelyne Tyson was carrying a hand gun that she had a license for.
Tyso, who lived at the complex, is accused of returning to the office a few weeks later and committing the murders.
Testimony is scheduled to continue tomorrow morning in Flint.
