The trial begins for Joshua Rosebush, the man accused of shooting Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig.
Opening arguments are set to start Friday morning, Sept. 27. Testimony will follow opening arguments and continue into next week.
Koenig was shot while performing a traffic stop in January. You can read more about the case here.
Rosebush, 30, faces 26 felonies for the shooting of Koenig and his alleged actions following the shooting.
Among the charges, Rosebush faces two counts of assault with intent to murder. That charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Koenig is expected to testify during the trial.
