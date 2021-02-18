Pregnant women are being included in research to prevent COVID-19. The trials are critical for both the women and their babies.
Pfizer-Biontech's 4,000 pregnant women study comes months after the initial tests and rollout.
Dr. Nicholas Haddad is an infectious disease specialist at Central Michigan University.
"Any new vaccine does not typically include vulnerable population such as pregnant women or immune compromised patients or usually children because they are usually more susceptible to side effects," Haddad said.
He said this trial will help provide information to a population that needs it.
"Generally speaking pregnant ladies have a more tendency to get severer disease if they get any infection,” Haddad said. “This is also, it turns out, true for COVID-19 as well. So, we now know that pregnant women who get COVID-19 have a more severe course of the disease."
The women in the trial already got their first shots. All are 24 to 34 weeks pregnant.
"That is the second trimester. The second trimester is when all the organo-genesis has occurred,” Haddad said. “So, all the organs of the fetus have formed and it's just a matter of growth. So that is a safe time to try vaccines."
Once the children are born, they'll be monitored for six months.
Haddad said there is no recommendation pregnant moms get the vaccine. The new study eventually may provide guidance.
"We do advise the decision to be taken between the pregnant lady and her physician and if there's any risk of exposure then definitely we recommend the vaccine rather than the disease," Haddad said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.