IMAGE: Larry Inman
Source: Michigan GOP

A Michigan lawmaker accused of trying to trade his vote on legislation for campaign cash is facing trial in federal court.

The trial of state Rep. Larry Inman is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

An indictment revealed text messages sent last year by Inman to a union.

He is accused of urging officials to round up campaign contributions to win the votes of Republicans facing pressure to repeal a law that guaranteed higher "prevailing" wages on state-financed construction projects.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

