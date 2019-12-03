A Michigan lawmaker accused of trying to trade his vote on legislation for campaign cash is facing trial in federal court.
The trial of state Rep. Larry Inman is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
An indictment revealed text messages sent last year by Inman to a union.
He is accused of urging officials to round up campaign contributions to win the votes of Republicans facing pressure to repeal a law that guaranteed higher "prevailing" wages on state-financed construction projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.