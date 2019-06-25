A jury has been seated and trial is set to start for the star of TLC’s “Meet the Putmans.”
Brandon Putman will face a jury starting Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court in Bay City.
Putman gained fame locally through the reality TV series that follows the family of 25 people all living under one roof in Huron County.
He is accused of illegally trying to turn a semi-automatic weapon into a fully automatic machine gun and unlawfully receiving an unregistered firearm.
In court documents obtained by TV5 last year, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) testified that an owner of a tool shop in Huron County contacted agents.
The shop owner told ATF agents that Putman asked him to make what recognized as an auto sear.
The add on part can make an AR-15 rifle fully automatic and be used like a machine gun.
The ATF agent also testified at the time that the part had no serial number or other identifying marks.
In February 2018, Putman was charged with illegal possession of a machine gun and if convicted faces up to 10 years in prison.
A charge of possession an unregistered firearm was dismissed last October against Putman patriarch William E. Putman II.
