Trick-or-treaters and their parents braved the cold and rain on Halloween.
“It’s so cold. I really don’t wanna be out here,” Shanteasha Meredith said.
Despite the freezing rain and high winds, kids still hit the streets to collect candy.
Usually the neighborhood around Adams Boulevard in Saginaw is packed on Halloween, but this year the parents stayed in their vehicles and dropped off the kids at each house.
“It’s been very dead. I haven’t had a Halloween like this since I was a kid,” one resident said.
But the cold wasn’t for everybody. Some families took advantage of indoor activities like trick-or-treating at the Fashion Square Mall.
“They wanted to trick-or-treat. They wanted to have a good time. So this year we figured, ‘hey, we’ll go to different places,’” said Gene Canales.
“It feels much better in here. I don’t think I could stand it out there,” Teresa Velazquez said.
Whether they were inside or outside, the kids were after the same thing.
“No matter what, I’m still gonna get my candy,” Samyria Young said.
