A local family is ending the year with an incredible act of generosity.
“A lot of baby outfits,” said triplet Levi Socier.
The outfits are made specifically for babies who are born prematurely.
It’s a predicament that triplets Gracie, Levi, and Ellie Socier know all too well.
“When they were in the NICU they were put in little newborn outfits and they just drowned in them,” said Danielle Socier, the triplet’s mom.
Now as eleven-year-olds they are back where it all started and using their birthday as a way to give back to other premature babies at Covenant Hospital.
“We didn’t want toys, instead we decided we’re going to collect baby outfits for preemies because we were preemies,” Levi said.
Their collection has been going on for seven years with donations growing each year.
“We always ask them well what do you want your goal to be? So we always have them set a goal of how many they want to collect,” Danielle said.
During their first year, the Socier triplets received 20 preemie outfits, but this year they set a goal of 750.
“They were able to collect 785 outfits, so just hit their goal and blew it right out of the water,” Danielle said.
With so many outfits, families will be able to welcome their small bundle of joy into the world with clothes that fit.
“When the parents walk in and the babies have their clothes on for the first time, there’s a lot of tears of joy, a lot of smiles and just celebration,” said Leena Erskin, nurse manager at Covenant Hospital.
It’s something so simple that means so much.
“You can find anything past it, but preemies are really hard to get,” Levi said.
