A Michigan State Police trooper gave himself a dose of Narcan after coming into contact with an unknown powdery substance during a traffic stop.
Michigan State Police said it happened on Sunday, March 31 at around 8:30 p.m. during the traffic stop on I-675 near Tittabawassee Road.
Officials said the trooper recognized the early effects of the alleged narcotics, gave himself a dose of Narcan, and called for an ambulance.
Two MSP troopers, also from the Tri-City Post, were the first to arrive on the scene. They gave the trooper a second dose of Narcan while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.
The trooper was taken to the hospital for treatment, monitored for several hours, and has since been released.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.