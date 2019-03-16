Michigan State Police say a trooper was hospitalized with minor injuries after another vehicle struck his cruiser on Interstate 94 near Battle Creek.
Police say the crash occurred about 4:15 a.m. Saturday while the trooper was parked on the shoulder investigating an earlier single vehicle crash.
Police say after the vehicle that struck the cruiser from behind, it spun out on the icy road and was struck by a semitrailer. The driver in the vehicle that struck the cruiser, a 30-year-old Galesburg woman, was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital with minor injuries.
The trooper's name hasn't been released.
The semitrailer driver wasn't injured.
