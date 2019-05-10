The search for a missing woman came to an end and she’s now safe and sound.
Evelyn Sehl, 80, was supposed to be driving from Wolverine to Kingsley but she never arrived at her destination, according to Michigan State Police.
Evelyn was last seen in Manton around midnight Friday, but evidence suggested she may have also traveled through Baldwin, troopers said.
She was later located that evening when a state trooper stopped her vehicle in Livingston County.
Evelyn told troopers she got lost while traveling.
Troopers called a relative to pick up Evelyn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.