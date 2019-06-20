A Michigan woman has been charged with harboring a felon after police found evidence that she assisted him to escape from police.
On June 18, troopers from the Houghton Lake Post along with a canine team and MSP helicopter, worked with Missaukee Sheriff’s Office to attempt to locate a man who they said was avoiding law enforcement.
Leslie Robinson is wanted for violating his parole.
Officials said they conducted their search in an area where they believed Robinson had abandoned a pickup truck. They said he had just gotten into a verbal altercation with a tree trimming service in Wexford County before dumping the vehicle.
While Robinson was not located, officials said a woman was arrested that evening for helping him avoid arrest.
According to officials, during the search in Missaukee County, troopers stopped a car occupied by three people. Lacie Strickland, 37, of Cadillac, was one of the three.
Following a roadside investigation, officials said suspected illegal drugs were found. They said troopers found evidence Strickland had allowed Robinson to use her vehicle to flee the scene from the argument after police were called.
Officials said Strickland was arrested along with a male in the vehicle on an outstanding drug-related warrant. The driver was cited for registration and insurance violations.
Robinson is about 6’4” and 230 lbs. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and was last seen with a beard.
Anyone with information on Robison’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at 800-528-8234.
