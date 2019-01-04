Michigan State Police believe alcohol was a factor after a car slammed into the side of a train in Mid-Michigan.
Troopers were called to Pittsburgh Road near Reed Road in Shiawassee County’s Vernon Township Thursday evening.
When troopers arrived, they found a vehicle in a ditch, with the Amtrak train stopped about .35 miles down the tracks.
Investigators said that a 33-year-old woman drove around the lowered crossing gates and collided with the side of the train.
She had run from the scene, but was found about a mile away.
She was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint for treatment of minor injuries and additional tests and observation.
Troopers said the 108 people on the train were not hurt, and were put on buses to continue on their journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.