Rollover crash in Roscommon County
Source: Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police are investigating whether alcohol played a role in a rollover crash in Roscommon County.

Troopers were called to the area of M-18 and N. Maple Valley Road early Sunday morning after a vehicle rolled over.

Investigators said there was evidence the female driver may have been intoxicated.

The case is pending lab results, and a prosecutor’s review.

