Michigan State Police troopers escorted the body of a Michigan service member to the funeral home after he died while serving overseas.
Staff Sgt. Kelly Richards, 32, who grew up in Grayling, passed away on Sept. 25 at Camp Casey in South Korea.
He graduated in 2005 from Grayling Schools and enlisted in the US Army in June of 2005.
He served as a Health Care Specialist with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and died during a training-related incident.
Richards had four deployments: Iraq, Afghanistan, Romania, and Kuwait.
His body was escorted to Grayling late Thursday night, with friends, family, and strangers turning out to pay their respects.
Residents lined the streets in Grayling, despite the rain, to welcome Richards home.
His visitation is planned for Monday and Tuesday, with his funeral scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8 at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.