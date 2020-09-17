Michigan State Police arrested a man they said ran off after crashing a vehicle.
Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post were patrolling near Waters Edge Drive and 85th Avenue in Evart on Sept. 16 when they said they saw a man running from a vehicle that had just crashed.
Troopers ran after him and arrested a 48-year-old Blanchard man. MSP said he had a suspended driver’s license and threw a plastic baggie, which they said contained methamphetamine, while running from the troopers.
Investigators also said he was wanted on warrants out of Osceola and Mecosta Counties.
Troopers went on to say the vehicle the man was driving did not have insurance and had an unlawful plate.
His name is being withheld pending arraignment.
