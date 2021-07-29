Michigan State Police troopers arrested a man after they found a pistol in his car which was in violation of a personal protection order against him.
On July 28 at 6:30 p.m., troopers stopped a vehicle for a registration plate violation near Clare. During the traffic stop, troopers discovered a pistol and a pneumatic pistol inside the vehicle, according to Michigan State Police.
MSP said the driver, a 31-year-old Roseville man, did not have a concealed pistol license. The driver also had a personal protection order against him, stating not to be in possession of any firearms. He also had a warrant for his arrest, and a suspended driver’s license.
He was lodged at the Clare County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon, the PPO violation, and driving on a suspended license.
