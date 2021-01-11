Troopers arrest man with suspected meth during traffic stop

State police arrested a man after they found suspected meth in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Troopers stopped a vehicle near Rodgers Avenue and Townline Lake Road in Clare County's Hamilton Township on Jan. 8 at 4:05 p.m.
According to Michigan State Police, the driver, a 37-year-old man from Harrison, had a suspended driver’s license and an unlawful plate on the vehicle.
After a search of the vehicle, troopers found suspected methamphetamine, MSP said.
The driver was lodged at the Clare County jail and is awaiting arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.