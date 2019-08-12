Officers will be on the lookout for drunk drivers and cracking down for the rest of the summer.
The increased enforcement will run from Wednesday, Aug. 14 through Labor Day weekend.
On Monday, Aug. 12, first responders will give details on the crackdown and discuss the impact of impaired driving at 1 p.m. at the Flint Township Fire Department.
Michigan State Police said Labor Day weekend is one of the deadliest times of the year when it comes to drunk driving fatalities.
Last year, there were 12 fatal traffic crashes during Labor Day weekend, with six of those involving alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.