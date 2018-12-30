Michigan State Troopers and Emmet County EMS were able to revive a man that suffered a heart attack.
Responders were sent to Mini Drive in Emmet County’s Resort Township at about 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28.
When troopers and paramedics arrived on the scene, they found an unconscious 61-year-old man from Greenville who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.
Michigan State Police said responders worked together to begin chest compressions, clear his airway, and administer breaths from a bag-valve mask.
After Emmet EMS used an AED to deliver three shocks, the Greenville man’s heart started to beat again, police said.
He was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey.
When the man arrived, he became conscious with a steady heartbeat.
