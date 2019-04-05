Five people were arrested after Michigan State Police investigate a burglary at a building site in Selma Township in Nov. of 2018.
Troopers from the Cadillac Post made multiple arrests during their investigation into the burglary.
Officials said power tools, appliances, and fishing equipment were stolen, along with a pickup truck belonging to the homeowner.
According to officials, as the investigation went on, it became apparent that more than one person was involved.
Officials said that after evidence was gathered and witnesses were interviewed, troopers sent the case to the Wexford County Prosecutor.
The prosecutor issues felony warrants charging 34-year old Robert Shook and 25-year-old Michael Ross, both from Cadillac, with one count of burglary, larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000, an unlawfully driving away an automobile (UDAA). Official said prosecutors also issued a felony warrant for 20-year-old Nadia Yates of Cadillac, charging her with one count of UDAA.
Officials said during the investigation of this case, troopers contacted 24-year-old Danica Jones and found that she was in possession of meth. Due to the possession, officials said prosecutors charged Jones with one count of possession of meth.
According to officials, while attempting to serve warrants, troopers found that Yates and Ross were hiding at a residence occupied by 29-year-old Meagan Chappell of Cadillac. Chappell was charged with two counts of harboring a fugitive.
All five suspects have been arraigned.
Officials said the stolen truck has been recovered, but the other stolen are still missing. They are asking anyone with information to call the Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.