A former couple from Mid-Michigan was arrested by troopers from the Alpena Post following an investigation into a nanny-cam video.
Troopers said that the case began when MSP’s Cadillac Post was contacted by the Department of Human Services regarding possible child abuse.
The case was then turned over to the Alpena Post for investigation after the place the alleged abuse happened was found to be in Montmorency County.
Officials said that during their investigation, troopers from Alpena reviewed the nanny-cam video and saw evidence of a man abusing his son.
The video showed 24-year-old Devon Hubbard abusing his then six-month-old son back in May of 2017, troopers said.
Troopers said that they also found evidence suggesting that the child’s mother, 26-year-old Tiffine Jingles, had failed to protect the child.
Troopers said that at the time of the incident the two were a couple and that Jingles knew about the abuse but failed to report it. Instead of reporting the abuse, Jingles continued to allow Hubbard to watch the child on a weekly basis without supervision.
The Montmorency County Prosecutor issues a felony warrant charging Hubbard with one count of child abuse in the 2nd degree. According to troopers, the prosecutor issued a misdemeanor warrant for Jingles charging her with one count of child abuse in the 4th degree.
Troopers said that both were arrested on March 4 and have been arraigned.
The child is safe and has been placed in foster care.
