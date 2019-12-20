Forty-three Michigan troopers will soon report for duty after graduating from Michigan State Police’s 136th Trooper Recruit School on Friday.
“I’m feeling so much excitement,” said Nikolas Hovey, a graduate. “I am on the verge of tears. I’ve been working really hard for this. I’m just proud to be here. I’m very happy.”
Hovey is one of Michigan’s newest troopers who will soon report to work at the Michigan State Police Flint Post after graduating from the 136th Trooper Recruit School.
For the past 25 weeks, recruits received training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, reporting, writing, ethics, cultural diversity and decision making. Hovey said he can’t wait to get to work and follow in his parent’s footsteps.
“Law enforcement runs in my family,” Hovey said. “Both of my parents are police officers. Michigan State Police I heard was the best branch to go into the police, I thought if I could get in with them, that would be great. There are the biggest and the best.”
