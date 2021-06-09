The quick work of two Michigan State Police troopers helped save the life of a man during a traffic stop in Flint.
Troopers Merik Whipple and David Minchella saw a maroon sedan traveling at high speeds and failing to use a signal at multiple turns. The troopers stopped the vehicle on Hamilton Avenue near Olive Street in the city of Flint and the driver was visibly upset, according to state police.
The driver told troopers he was on the phone with 911 about a medical emergency involving his father, who was unconscious in the front passenger’s seat.
Michigan State Police said the father had a very weak pulse and was not breathing. The troopers administered several rounds of CPR and Narcan while an ambulance was responding to the scene.
After several minutes of CPR, MSP said the father started to breathe on his own while regaining a strong pulse. EMS and a paramedic deputy from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Roy, arrived on the scene and took over patient care.
The father was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a serious medical condition and later released. Medical personnel said Whipple’s and Minchella’s quick intervention played a key role in the patient surviving the medical incident.
Troopers later spoke with the patient’s son, who said, "I cannot thank those guys enough for what they did that day. If it weren’t for them, I don’t know if I would have made it to the hospital."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.