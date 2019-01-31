Michigan State Troopers stepping up, even in some brutally cold temperatures.
Michigan State Police Tri-City Post said some troopers helped with a tire change Wednesday night.
The temps at the time? Negative 10 degrees.
Nice work troopers!
Michigan State Troopers stepping up, even in some brutally cold temperatures.
Michigan State Police Tri-City Post said some troopers helped with a tire change Wednesday night.
The temps at the time? Negative 10 degrees.
Nice work troopers!
Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.