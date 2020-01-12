Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting in Roscommon County.
On Saturday, Jan. 11 at approximately 7:58 p.m. troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to a home on West Houghton Lake Drive in Roscommon Township.
Troopers said they received a report of someone shooting out windows of a home in the area.
When troopers arrived, they said the witnesses advised two vehicles fled the scene shortly after the shots were heard.
According to troopers, a suspect was identified, and information was broadcast to area agencies.
A Richfield Township officer responded to the scene to assist troopers and located the vehicle on M-18 near M-55.
Troopers said officers from several agencies followed the suspect’s vehicle to an address in the area of West Doyle Trail and North Everett Road.
Officers detained six people who were all interviewed at the home.
The 51-year-old man from Roscommon was lodged in jail for bond violations after he was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
A search warrant was executed at the location of the shooting and troopers seized a double-barrel shotgun and spent shells. Troopers also seized a car wash broom believed to have been used to break the windows in the residence.
Troopers said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges will be sought.
