The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task force announced the arrest of Frank Borge Fell III, 72, for child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive materials, and using a computer to commit a crime.
According to officials, Fell was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home.
Officials said the investigation was initiated when it was learned that Fell was sharing abusive materials on the internet.
Following a forensic examination of the digital evidence, officials said Fell was charged with five counts of child sexually abusive activity, five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, and ten counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
Officials said Fell was arraigned on Tuesday, April 16th.
MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org.
If you have any information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.
