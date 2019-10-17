Michigan State Police have located a missing man from Emmet County’s Brutus.
On Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m., Devin Daily, 21, called his father saying that his truck, a Chevy Colorado, broke down on a two-track 1 mile away from his home.
The father told Daily to stay in the truck, but Daily said he would walk home through the woods.
When the father arrived at the truck, Daily was nowhere to be found.
Daily’s phone shows his last known location was in the vicinity of the truck at 6 p.m. before it was turned off.
He was last seen at about 10 a.m. at his home before going to urgent care for minor illness, police said.
MSP said at about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday that Daily was located.
No further information was released.
