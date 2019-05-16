Do you recognize this truck?
The Millington Police Department is looking for the driver after a hit-and-run.
It happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Birch Run Road, west of Irish Road.
Officers said the vehicle left the scene without giving any information to officers.
The driver is described as an elderly white man, 70-78-years-old. The vehicle is an early 2000 model Ford F-150.
If you have any information, call Trooper Lucus at the MSP Caro Post at 989-673-2156.
