Michigan State Police are looking for assistance in a larceny from vehicles case where a pistol was stolen from an unmarked police car.
Troopers from the Cadillac Post are investigating the theft of police equipment, including a gun, from cars parked in Wexford County.
According to officials, the cars were parked near 30 ¾ and 39 roads.
Officials said the equipment was stolen sometime between 8 p.m. on June 24, and 10 a.m. on June 25.
According to officials, the items that were stolen belonged to a Michigan State Police employee and were stolen from an unmarked police car. They said that the thief also stole from the employee’s personal car parked at the employee’s home.
Officials said the stolen items were a Glock pistol, MSP identification and badge, a gear bag, and other personal items.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at 800-528-8234, or online at casotips.com. You can also call the Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.