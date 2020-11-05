Michigan State Police are asking for witnesses to a two-car crash.
Troopers were called to the intersection of Ballenger Highway and Court Street in Flint on Nov. 4 at 6:40 a.m.
Investigators said two vehicles, a beige 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, and a silver 2014 Chevrolet Impala collided, injuring those inside. Due to those injuries, not all the occupants are able to provide troopers with an account of what happened.
Troopers are hoping that someone may have witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information should contact D/Sgt. Josh Dirkse at 810-965-5029.
