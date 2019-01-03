A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested after a woman claims he knocked on her door and pointed a gun at her.
Michigan State Police were called to a home in Alcona County’s Alcona Township on Dec. 30 at around 4:35 a.m.
Troopers began investigating and arrested 34-year-old David Martinez of Oscoda outside a nearby home. Troopers said he still had signs of black paint on his face that was worn during the incident.
The gun has not been found, while other evidence has been uncovered, according to troopers.
Martinez was charged and arraigned on one count of felonious assault.
If you have any information about the case, call the Michigan State Police Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.
