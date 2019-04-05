A Fife Lake man was arrested after being accused of assaulting a three-year-old child while her parents were sleeping.
Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were sent to a home in Springfield Township, Kalkaska County, early on April 5th to investigate a report of criminal sexual conduct.
According to officials, they were advised by the homeowner that a family friend who was staying the night had sexually assaulted their 3-year-old daughter while they were asleep, then left the home.
The child was seen by medical staff at Kalkaska Memorial Health Center for injuries received during the assault, investigators said. Troopers collected evidence and determined that the man had committed a sexual assault on the child while her parents were asleep.
According to officials, shortly after speaking to the child and her family, troopers arrested Mark Anthony Hill, 31, for committing the sexual assault.
Hill was arraigned on April 5th and is being held on a $1 million bond in Kalkaska County Jail, officials said.
