A Michigan man was arrested when MSP troopers found a loaded handgun in his car during a traffic stop.
The case started when a Cadillac trooper stopped a car for failing to stop leaving a private drive on Old US 131 just south of Cadillac on April 17th at about 8:30 p.m.
The driver was identified as 49-year-old Scott Poumade of Tustin.
According to officials, the trooper quickly learned that Poumade didn’t have a valid driver’s license.
Oficials said that during the roadside investigation, the trooper searched the car and learned that Poumade had a loaded .22 handgun in the car. Poumade did not have a valid CPL.
According to officials, Poumade was arrested and taken to Wexford County Jail.
The prosecutor’s office issued a felony warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, driving while license suspended 2nd or subsequent offense, and habitual offender 4th.
He was arraigned in the 84th District Court on April 18th.
