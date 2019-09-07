Troopers in Houghton Lake were visited by the bomb squad.
According to officials, a resident brought in what appeared to be a half stick of dynamite after finding it in a storage unit he was cleaning.
Troopers would like to remind people that when finding something like that, don’t handle it. They urge you to call authorities from a safe distance.
